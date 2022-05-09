CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

_____

833 FPUS56 KMTR 091002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 53 40 55 / 40 10 10 20

$$

CAZ503-100100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-100100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 61 35 64 / 50 30 10 30

San Rafael 45 61 43 63 / 30 20 10 30

Napa 39 60 37 62 / 30 30 10 30

$$

CAZ504-100100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 58 40 60 / 40 50 20 40

$$

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows around 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 58 46 58 / 30 20 10 20

Ocean Beach 47 55 45 56 / 30 20 10 20

$$

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 60 47 60 / 20 20 10 20

Oakland 47 60 45 61 / 30 20 10 30

Fremont 45 60 43 60 / 20 20 10 20

Redwood City 45 61 44 63 / 20 20 10 20

Mountain View 46 59 45 60 / 20 20 10 20

$$

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 62 41 64 / 20 20 10 20

Livermore 42 60 40 61 / 10 20 10 20

$$

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 62 44 63 / 20 20 10 20

Morgan Hill 41 61 39 63 / 10 20 10 20

$$

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ515-100100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ514-100100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

around 80.

$$

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 61 40 63 / 20 10 20 20

$$

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 60 45 60 / 20 10 20 20

Big Sur 42 58 40 60 / 10 0 20 20

$$

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 59 41 60 / 10 10 10 20

Carmel Valley 42 59 40 60 / 10 10 20 20

Hollister 41 59 38 60 / 10 10 10 20

$$

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 62 37 62 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 60 34 61 / 0 0 0 10

$$

