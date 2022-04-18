CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022

_____

867 FPUS56 KMTR 181001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-190100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 38 58 47 57 / 0 90 90 20

$$

CAZ503-190100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ502-190100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ506-190100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 65 44 65 / 0 100 100 20

San Rafael 41 65 50 65 / 0 80 100 30

Napa 36 64 48 64 / 0 70 90 30

$$

CAZ504-190100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 64 50 63 / 0 90 100 40

$$

CAZ006-190100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 63 50 61 / 0 60 90 40

Ocean Beach 44 60 50 59 / 0 60 90 30

$$

CAZ509-190100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-190100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Widespread dense

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 65 52 64 / 0 50 90 40

Oakland 44 66 52 64 / 0 50 90 40

Fremont 39 69 52 64 / 0 30 80 50

Redwood City 41 70 51 66 / 0 30 80 50

Mountain View 43 67 53 64 / 0 20 70 50

$$

CAZ510-190100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 69 50 66 / 0 40 80 40

Livermore 37 70 50 65 / 0 10 70 50

$$

CAZ513-190100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Widespread dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 71 52 67 / 0 10 60 50

Morgan Hill 38 70 49 66 / 0 10 60 60

$$

CAZ512-190100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ515-190100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ514-190100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Rain likely in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ529-190100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 65 48 65 / 0 20 60 60

$$

CAZ530-190100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 66 52 64 / 0 10 60 60

Big Sur 43 65 48 63 / 0 10 50 50

$$

CAZ528-190100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Widespread dense

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 67 48 64 / 0 10 50 50

Carmel Valley 40 69 48 66 / 0 10 60 60

Hollister 37 68 49 64 / 0 0 60 60

$$

CAZ516-190100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 74 45 70 / 0 0 30 30

$$

CAZ517-190100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog after midnight. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ518-190100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog after

midnight. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 73 44 67 / 0 0 40 40

$$

_____

