CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ 576 FPUS56 KMTR 231002 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

CAZ505-240100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 47 70 45 60 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ506-240100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 45 82 42 76 \/ 0 0 0 0 San Rafael 49 77 47 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 Napa 49 80 45 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ507-240100- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 56 82 52 78 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ006-240100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 50 73 48 63 \/ 0 0 0 0 Ocean Beach 49 70 48 60 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ509-240100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CAZ508-240100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 49 72 50 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 Oakland 48 76 48 67 \/ 0 0 0 0 Fremont 48 79 46 71 \/ 0 0 0 0 Redwood City 47 77 46 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 Mountain View 51 76 48 69 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ510-240100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 49 81 45 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Livermore 49 81 45 76 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ513-240100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds... becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 50 81 47 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Morgan Hill 47 83 45 79 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ529-240100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 46 77 44 72 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ512-240100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph... becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. $$ CAZ511-240100- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ530-240100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 49 72 48 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 Big Sur 53 76 53 72 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ528-240100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows near 50. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 46 78 45 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 Carmel Valley 50 81 50 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hollister 45 82 45 77 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ516-240100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 45 89 48 86 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$ CAZ517-240100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to 60s. $$ CAZ518-240100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 46 87 49 85 \/ 0 0 0 0 $$