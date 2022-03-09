CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

915 FPUS56 KMTR 091101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 58 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-100200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 70 36 68 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 44 67 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 41 69 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

near 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 68 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 62 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 60 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ508-100200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 62 46 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 66 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 40 65 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 65 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 43 64 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-100200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 68 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 67 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-100200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 69 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 38 69 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 66 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-100200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-100200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-100200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 61 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 65 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-100200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 65 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 65 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 36 67 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 72 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-100200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 69 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather