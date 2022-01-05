CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

008 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 56 48 55 / 50 20 10 0

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 60 43 58 / 50 10 10 0

San Rafael 48 60 48 57 / 60 10 10 0

Napa 47 57 46 55 / 70 10 0 0

CAZ507-060200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 58 46 56 / 70 10 10 0

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 58 49 57 / 70 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 49 57 49 57 / 70 10 10 10

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 58 51 58 / 70 10 10 0

Oakland 49 58 50 58 / 70 10 0 0

Fremont 47 59 50 58 / 60 10 0 0

Redwood City 47 61 49 60 / 70 10 0 0

Mountain View 48 59 50 58 / 60 10 0 0

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 59 47 57 / 70 10 10 0

Livermore 46 59 47 58 / 50 10 0 0

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 62 50 61 / 50 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 61 46 61 / 40 10 0 0

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 61 46 60 / 60 10 0 0

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-060200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 63 49 63 / 40 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 63 48 62 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 63 47 62 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 63 46 64 / 40 0 0 0

Hollister 44 61 46 61 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 65 44 65 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 63 42 65 / 10 0 0 0

