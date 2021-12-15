CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

_____

282 FPUS56 KMTR 151101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

CAZ505-160200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 54 46 53 / 80 100 100 20

$$

CAZ506-160200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 33 55 39 55 / 70 100 100 20

San Rafael 42 58 47 58 / 80 100 100 20

Napa 36 52 43 53 / 70 100 100 20

$$

CAZ507-160200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 38 52 44 52 / 70 100 100 20

$$

CAZ006-160200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 57 49 57 / 90 100 100 30

Ocean Beach 44 57 49 57 / 90 100 100 30

$$

CAZ509-160200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-160200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 56 49 57 / 90 100 100 30

Oakland 44 57 49 58 / 90 100 100 30

Fremont 40 53 48 55 / 90 100 100 30

Redwood City 42 57 48 58 / 90 100 100 30

Mountain View 41 53 48 55 / 90 100 100 30

$$

CAZ510-160200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 53 45 55 / 80 100 100 20

Livermore 37 52 45 54 / 80 100 100 20

$$

CAZ513-160200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Isolated showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 40 55 48 57 / 90 100 100 30

Morgan Hill 36 52 44 55 / 90 90 100 40

$$

CAZ529-160200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Isolated showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 38 55 45 57 / 100 90 100 40

$$

CAZ512-160200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ511-160200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Lows in

the 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning. A chance of

snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

near 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs near 50.

$$

CAZ530-160200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 59 49 60 / 100 80 100 40

Big Sur 40 53 44 58 / 100 60 100 50

$$

CAZ528-160200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 39 56 47 58 / 90 70 100 40

Carmel Valley 39 56 46 58 / 100 70 100 50

Hollister 36 51 44 54 / 90 60 100 50

$$

CAZ516-160200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog and frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 32 53 42 56 / 100 30 90 60

$$

CAZ517-160200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-160200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the 20s to upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy frost in the morning.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for

frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 31 52 40 55 / 100 40 90 60

$$

