CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

_____

128 FPUS56 KMTR 091101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 54 39 54 / 40 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-100200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Light winds...becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 57 30 57 / 40 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 59 40 58 / 50 10 0 0

Napa 43 56 36 54 / 50 10 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 56 41 53 / 60 20 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 59 43 56 / 60 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 58 44 56 / 60 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-100200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 57 44 56 / 70 20 0 0

Oakland 49 59 42 57 / 70 20 0 0

Fremont 48 56 38 55 / 60 20 0 0

Redwood City 49 58 40 57 / 70 20 0 0

Mountain View 47 56 39 54 / 60 20 0 0

$$

CAZ510-100200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 45 58 37 55 / 60 20 0 0

Livermore 45 56 36 54 / 60 20 0 0

$$

CAZ513-100200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 57 39 56 / 60 20 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 56 35 56 / 80 40 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 57 37 57 / 80 40 0 0

$$

CAZ512-100200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs near 50. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ511-100200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the 40s.

$$

CAZ530-100200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 59 41 59 / 80 60 0 0

Big Sur 45 54 42 57 / 80 80 0 0

$$

CAZ528-100200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 56 36 58 / 70 50 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 56 39 59 / 80 80 0 0

Hollister 43 54 34 54 / 70 60 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost and

patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 56 33 56 / 80 80 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain and

snow in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

4200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-100200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain

in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

40s to 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 54 31 57 / 70 70 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather