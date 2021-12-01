CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

_____

819 FPUS56 KMTR 011101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

CAZ505-020200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 69 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-020200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 73 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 68 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 69 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-020200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 71 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-020200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 70 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 69 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-020200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-020200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 69 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 50 72 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 73 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 72 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 71 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-020200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 68 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 70 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-020200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 75 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 47 79 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-020200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 76 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-020200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in

the morning...becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-020200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-020200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 78 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 77 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-020200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 81 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 54 82 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 46 79 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-020200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 82 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-020200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-020200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 83 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

