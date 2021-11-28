CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

419 FPUS56 KMTR 281101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

CAZ505-290200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 68 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-290200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 76 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 73 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 44 71 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-290200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 51 70 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-290200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 71 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 68 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-290200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-290200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 72 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 48 72 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 45 74 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 74 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 46 72 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-290200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 70 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 72 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-290200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 75 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 77 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-290200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 75 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-290200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-290200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ530-290200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light winds...

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 76 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 75 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-290200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 77 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 79 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 76 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-290200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 80 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-290200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-290200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 79 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

