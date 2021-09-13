CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

_____

338 FPUS56 KMTR 131001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

drizzle. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-140100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 88 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 87 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 82 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-140100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 92 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-140100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 69 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 63 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-140100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-140100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 72 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 74 57 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 79 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 81 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 74 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-140100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 94 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 93 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-140100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 81 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-140100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 72 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-140100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

CAZ511-140100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-140100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 70 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 73 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-140100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 67 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 86 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-140100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 94 55 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather