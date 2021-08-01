CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

CAZ505-020100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-020100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 81 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 56 84 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-020100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 89 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-020100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 65 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 61 54 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-020100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ508-020100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 73 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 70 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 76 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 80 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 73 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-020100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 89 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 88 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-020100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 78 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 87 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-020100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 69 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-020100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-020100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ530-020100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 71 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 66 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-020100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 66 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 76 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 77 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-020100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 84 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-020100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-020100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 95 51 95 / 0 0 0 0

