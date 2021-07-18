CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021 _____ 853 FPUS56 KMTR 181001 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-190100- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 49 67 50 65 \/ 0 10 20 20 $$ CAZ506-190100- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 51 87 52 86 \/ 0 10 20 20 San Rafael 54 86 55 85 \/ 0 20 20 20 Napa 52 82 54 81 \/ 0 20 20 20 $$ CAZ507-190100- North Bay Mountains- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 63 94 67 92 \/ 0 20 20 20 $$ CAZ006-190100- San Francisco- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 53 65 54 66 \/ 0 20 20 20 Ocean Beach 52 60 52 61 \/ 0 20 20 20 $$ CAZ509-190100- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ508-190100- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 56 75 57 73 \/ 0 20 20 20 Oakland 54 72 56 72 \/ 0 20 20 20 Fremont 56 80 59 78 \/ 0 20 20 20 Redwood City 55 83 57 82 \/ 0 20 20 20 Mountain View 56 75 60 75 \/ 0 20 20 20 $$ CAZ510-190100- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 56 96 59 91 \/ 0 20 20 20 Livermore 54 95 61 90 \/ 0 20 20 20 $$ CAZ513-190100- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 56 82 60 80 \/ 0 20 20 20 Morgan Hill 53 90 59 90 \/ 0 20 30 20 $$ CAZ529-190100- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 52 73 54 75 \/ 0 20 20 20 $$ CAZ512-190100- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-190100- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CAZ530-190100- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 54 69 57 69 \/ 10 20 20 20 Big Sur 51 73 57 74 \/ 10 20 30 20 $$ CAZ528-190100- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 52 69 54 69 \/ 10 20 30 20 Carmel Valley 51 80 57 80 \/ 10 20 30 20 Hollister 52 82 57 82 \/ 10 20 30 20 $$ CAZ516-190100- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 51 87 59 87 \/ 10 20 30 20 $$ CAZ517-190100- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of dry thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. $$ CAZ518-190100- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of dry thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of dry thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 51 97 61 97 \/ 10 20 30 30 $$