CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

_____

722 FPUS56 KMTR 161003

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

302 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 63 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 83 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 81 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 75 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-170100-

North Bay Mountains-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 86 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 63 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 60 52 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 70 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 68 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 54 71 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 76 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 70 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 54 83 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 53 81 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 74 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 81 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 69 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-170100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 65 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 68 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 63 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 71 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 73 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 79 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

303 AM PDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s to 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 88 51 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

