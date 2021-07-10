CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

_____

547 FPUS56 KMTR 101001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

CAZ505-110100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 77 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-110100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 102 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 100 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 58 98 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-110100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to upper

80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 71 107 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-110100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 73 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 64 55 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-110100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ508-110100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 84 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 83 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 62 88 64 86 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 60 93 61 88 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 84 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-110100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 65 108 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 67 106 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-110100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 65 94 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 65 103 64 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-110100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 90 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-110100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ511-110100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-110100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 78 60 74 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 66 93 65 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and in

the mid 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the

lower 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 79 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 65 94 67 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 62 96 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-110100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 113. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 110. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 61 99 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 109. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ518-110100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 71 110 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

$$

