CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021

359 FPUS56 KMTR 061001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

CAZ505-070100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 62 51 65 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ506-070100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 85 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 79 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 80 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-070100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 89 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-070100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 55 66 / 0 0 10 0

Ocean Beach 54 61 54 62 / 20 0 10 0

CAZ509-070100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ508-070100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 70 58 71 / 0 0 10 0

Oakland 57 69 56 70 / 0 0 10 0

Fremont 57 72 56 72 / 0 0 10 0

Redwood City 56 75 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 71 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-070100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 82 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 79 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-070100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 74 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 84 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-070100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 76 53 76 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ512-070100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ511-070100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

CAZ530-070100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 68 56 68 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 79 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-070100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 76 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 77 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-070100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 95 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 84 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-070100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Highs mid 80s to 101.

CAZ518-070100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Jul 6 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s.

Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 90 51 92 / 0 0 0 0

