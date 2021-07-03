CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

_____

555 FPUS56 KMTR 031001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-040100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 66 54 65 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ506-040100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 82 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 80 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 79 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-040100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 89 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-040100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 67 57 66 / 20 20 20 20

Ocean Beach 55 63 56 63 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ509-040100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-040100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 74 61 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 72 58 71 / 20 20 20 20

Fremont 59 77 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 80 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 74 59 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-040100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 85 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 85 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-040100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 79 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-040100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle in

the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 72 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-040100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ511-040100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-040100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows

in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 71 58 71 / 20 20 20 20

Big Sur 52 69 51 69 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ528-040100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of drizzle. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 69 56 68 / 20 20 20 20

Carmel Valley 52 77 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 77 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-040100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 90 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 85 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-040100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-040100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat Jul 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

South winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 93 52 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather