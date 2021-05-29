CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

_____

494 FPUS56 KMTR 291001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-300100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 61 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-300100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 84 50 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 77 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 76 51 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-300100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 84 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-300100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 61 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 58 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-300100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-300100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 53 66 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 52 66 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 69 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 50 71 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 70 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-300100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 78 51 95 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 50 75 51 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-300100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 73 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 50 77 49 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-300100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 69 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-300100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-300100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ530-300100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 63 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 66 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-300100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 61 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 66 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 47 68 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-300100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 48 77 49 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-300100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-300100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sat May 29 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 81 47 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

