CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 23, 2021

_____

372 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 62 49 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 43 84 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 78 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 45 81 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 81 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 64 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 48 60 50 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 68 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 50 70 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 73 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 48 75 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 48 74 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 83 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 47 80 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 77 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 84 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 77 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-250100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 67 52 64 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 44 75 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 68 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 42 74 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 78 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 84 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 24 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 86 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather