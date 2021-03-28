CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

_____

250 FPUS56 KMTR 281001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-290100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 63 43 63 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ506-290100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 76 39 74 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 44 74 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 43 76 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-290100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 74 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-290100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 66 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 46 62 47 62 / 10 0 10 0

CAZ509-290100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ508-290100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs around

80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 68 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 46 71 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 46 76 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 74 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 45 73 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-290100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 79 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 78 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-290100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 77 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 79 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-290100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 74 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-290100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-290100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-290100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 68 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 70 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-290100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 74 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 46 76 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 43 78 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-290100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 81 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-290100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds up to

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-290100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 80 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

