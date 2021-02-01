CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

_____

284 FPUS56 KMTR 011101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-020200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 46 55 48 56 / 40 80 80 20

$$

CAZ506-020200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 58 43 58 / 50 90 80 20

San Rafael 47 60 50 59 / 20 80 80 30

Napa 44 61 49 57 / 20 80 80 30

$$

CAZ507-020200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows near 40. Highs in

the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 57 49 54 / 30 80 80 40

$$

CAZ006-020200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Breezy. A chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 61 51 58 / 10 80 80 40

Ocean Beach 48 60 51 57 / 10 80 80 40

$$

CAZ509-020200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-020200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 62 53 59 / 10 80 80 40

Oakland 47 63 51 59 / 10 70 70 40

Fremont 44 63 51 59 / 0 50 60 50

Redwood City 45 63 50 59 / 10 60 70 50

Mountain View 44 63 50 59 / 0 50 70 50

$$

CAZ510-020200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 65 50 59 / 10 60 70 50

Livermore 42 64 49 59 / 0 40 60 50

$$

CAZ513-020200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 64 50 60 / 0 40 60 50

Morgan Hill 39 63 47 59 / 0 30 60 60

$$

CAZ529-020200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 59 48 59 / 0 40 70 60

$$

CAZ512-020200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ511-020200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ530-020200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 65 50 61 / 0 30 60 60

Big Sur 44 58 49 58 / 0 20 60 60

$$

CAZ528-020200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 66 47 60 / 0 20 50 50

Carmel Valley 41 66 48 62 / 0 20 60 60

Hollister 38 64 45 58 / 0 10 60 60

$$

CAZ516-020200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for

frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 64 44 62 / 0 0 40 40

$$

CAZ517-020200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. A slight

chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ518-020200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

Lows near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 64 44 60 / 0 0 50 50

$$

_____

