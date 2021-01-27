CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

215 FPUS56 KMTR 271101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

CAZ505-280200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 37 56 47 55 / 100 70 80 70

CAZ506-280200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 26 56 40 56 / 100 70 80 70

San Rafael 37 58 48 58 / 100 80 90 80

Napa 30 54 45 55 / 100 70 80 80

CAZ507-280200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 31 50 47 51 / 100 80 90 80

CAZ006-280200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 40 59 50 57 / 100 80 90 80

Ocean Beach 40 58 50 57 / 100 80 90 80

CAZ509-280200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

CAZ508-280200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 58 50 59 / 100 80 90 90

Oakland 38 59 49 58 / 100 80 90 90

Fremont 34 56 48 56 / 100 80 90 80

Redwood City 37 59 48 58 / 100 80 90 80

Mountain View 35 56 47 56 / 100 80 90 80

CAZ510-280200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 32 57 47 57 / 100 80 90 80

Livermore 30 56 46 56 / 100 80 90 80

CAZ513-280200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 34 58 48 58 / 100 80 90 80

Morgan Hill 31 55 46 56 / 100 90 90 90

CAZ529-280200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 35 56 46 56 / 100 90 90 90

CAZ512-280200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ511-280200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows near 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ530-280200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 60 49 60 / 100 100 90 90

Big Sur 38 56 48 56 / 100 100 100 90

CAZ528-280200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 34 58 47 58 / 100 100 90 90

Carmel Valley 36 59 47 59 / 100 100 100 90

Hollister 31 54 46 55 / 100 100 90 90

CAZ516-280200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 29 55 46 56 / 100 100 90 90

CAZ517-280200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Strong winds. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South winds 45 to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

40s to 50s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 45 to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

CAZ518-280200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy

at times. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain likely. Snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 27 54 45 55 / 100 100 90 90

