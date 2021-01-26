CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

_____

281 FPUS56 KMTR 261101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

CAZ505-270200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 37 51 45 56 / 10 100 100 60

$$

CAZ506-270200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Areas of frost in the morning. Rain. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 26 51 38 56 / 0 100 100 70

San Rafael 37 54 46 59 / 10 100 100 70

Napa 31 50 43 56 / 10 100 100 70

$$

CAZ507-270200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph increasing to 70 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 33 46 43 51 / 10 100 100 80

$$

CAZ006-270200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 30 to

45 mph...becoming south and increasing to 45 to 60 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 41 54 47 58 / 10 100 100 70

Ocean Beach 42 54 47 58 / 10 100 100 70

$$

CAZ509-270200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-270200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 55 48 60 / 10 100 100 80

Oakland 38 54 46 59 / 10 100 100 70

Fremont 34 52 45 57 / 10 90 100 70

Redwood City 37 54 46 60 / 10 100 100 70

Mountain View 35 53 45 57 / 10 100 100 70

$$

CAZ510-270200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Areas of frost in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 75 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 32 53 43 58 / 10 100 100 70

Livermore 30 52 43 57 / 10 90 100 70

$$

CAZ513-270200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 34 54 46 58 / 10 90 100 70

Morgan Hill 31 52 43 56 / 20 90 100 90

$$

CAZ529-270200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Areas of frost in the

morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 35 52 43 57 / 20 90 100 80

$$

CAZ512-270200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain. A chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs in the 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. No snow accumulation. Lows near 40. South

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-270200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of snow in the

morning, then snow and a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 2100 feet. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-270200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 56 47 60 / 40 90 100 80

Big Sur 40 51 44 57 / 60 90 100 90

$$

CAZ528-270200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Areas of frost in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 34 55 43 58 / 30 80 100 80

Carmel Valley 36 56 43 60 / 50 90 100 90

Hollister 31 51 43 55 / 20 80 100 90

$$

CAZ516-270200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Areas of frost in the morning.

Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 29 54 42 55 / 40 60 100 90

$$

CAZ517-270200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of snow in the

morning. Snow and a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow in the evening. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

CAZ518-270200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 2200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening. Rain.

Snow after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing

to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 29 53 41 55 / 40 70 100 90

$$

