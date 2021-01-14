CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

394 FPUS56 KMTR 141101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-150200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 63 46 62 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-150200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 71 39 70 / 20 0 0 0

San Rafael 47 66 46 65 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 46 68 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-150200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 68 49 66 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ006-150200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 65 48 63 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 63 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-150200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-150200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 64 48 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 47 65 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 45 67 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 47 66 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 45 65 44 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-150200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 44 68 43 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-150200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 46 70 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 71 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-150200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 71 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-150200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

CAZ511-150200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-150200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 69 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 69 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-150200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 74 43 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 45 77 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 41 71 42 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-150200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows around

40. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog and frost in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 76 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-150200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ518-150200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Jan 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 77 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

