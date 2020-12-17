CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

_____

204 FPUS56 KMTR 171401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-180500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 40 57 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-180500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 59 30 63 / 10 0 0

San Rafael 60 42 62 / 10 0 0

Napa 58 38 59 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ507-180500-

North Bay Mountains-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 43 58 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-180500-

San Francisco-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 44 59 / 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 58 45 59 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-180500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ508-180500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 44 60 / 10 0 0

Oakland 59 42 60 / 10 0 0

Fremont 55 38 57 / 20 0 0

Redwood City 58 41 60 / 20 0 0

Mountain View 57 38 58 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ510-180500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 38 59 / 20 0 0

Livermore 57 37 58 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ513-180500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 38 59 / 20 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 34 61 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ529-180500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 37 59 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ512-180500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-180500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-180500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 40 60 / 30 0 0

Big Sur 56 43 61 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ528-180500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 37 60 / 30 0 0

Carmel Valley 58 38 64 / 40 0 0

Hollister 56 34 59 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ516-180500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 32 62 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ517-180500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-180500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 32 61 / 50 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather