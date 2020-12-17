CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ 204 FPUS56 KMTR 171401 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-180500- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 54 40 57 / 10 0 0 $$ CAZ506-180500- North Bay Interior Valleys- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 59 30 63 / 10 0 0 San Rafael 60 42 62 / 10 0 0 Napa 58 38 59 / 10 0 0 $$ CAZ507-180500- North Bay Mountains- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 55 43 58 / 10 0 0 $$ CAZ006-180500- San Francisco- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 58 44 59 / 10 0 0 Ocean Beach 58 45 59 / 10 0 0 $$ CAZ509-180500- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ CAZ508-180500- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows near 40. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 59 44 60 / 10 0 0 Oakland 59 42 60 / 10 0 0 Fremont 55 38 57 / 20 0 0 Redwood City 58 41 60 / 20 0 0 Mountain View 57 38 58 / 20 0 0 $$ CAZ510-180500- East Bay Interior Valleys- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 60 38 59 / 20 0 0 Livermore 57 37 58 / 20 0 0 $$ CAZ513-180500- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 58 38 59 / 20 0 0 Morgan Hill 58 34 61 / 40 0 0 $$ CAZ529-180500- Northern Monterey Bay- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 57 37 59 / 30 0 0 $$ CAZ512-180500- Santa Cruz Mountains- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-180500- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ530-180500- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 58 40 60 / 30 0 0 Big Sur 56 43 61 / 50 0 0 $$ CAZ528-180500- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 57 37 60 / 30 0 0 Carmel Valley 58 38 64 / 40 0 0 Hollister 56 34 59 / 40 0 0 $$ CAZ516-180500- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 58 32 62 / 30 0 0 $$ CAZ517-180500- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ518-180500- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 601 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 55 32 61 / 50 0 0 $$