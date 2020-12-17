CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 _____ 659 FPUS56 KMTR 170501 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-172000- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 48 55 40 57 / 100 10 0 0 $$ CAZ506-172000- North Bay Interior Valleys- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 40 59 30 63 / 100 10 0 0 San Rafael 49 61 41 62 / 100 10 0 0 Napa 45 57 39 59 / 100 20 0 0 $$ CAZ507-172000- North Bay Mountains- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 47 54 44 57 / 100 20 0 0 $$ CAZ006-172000- San Francisco- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph... becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Francisco 50 59 44 59 / 100 20 0 0 Ocean Beach 50 58 44 58 / 100 20 0 0 $$ CAZ509-172000- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs around 60. $$ CAZ508-172000- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 50 59 44 59 / 100 20 0 0 Oakland 50 60 41 59 / 100 20 0 0 Fremont 48 56 39 57 / 90 30 0 0 Redwood City 50 59 41 60 / 90 20 0 0 Mountain View 47 57 39 57 / 90 30 0 0 $$ CAZ510-172000- East Bay Interior Valleys- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Concord 47 60 38 59 / 100 20 0 0 Livermore 46 57 36 58 / 90 30 0 0 $$ CAZ513-172000- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds... becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION San Jose 48 58 39 59 / 90 30 0 0 Morgan Hill 45 58 36 61 / 80 50 0 0 $$ CAZ529-172000- Northern Monterey Bay- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 45 58 38 60 / 90 40 0 0 $$ CAZ512-172000- Santa Cruz Mountains- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ511-172000- East Bay Hills and Diablo Range- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph... becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ530-172000- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Monterey 48 58 41 60 / 80 40 0 0 Big Sur 48 58 44 62 / 70 50 0 0 $$ CAZ528-172000- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog late in the evening. Rain likely late in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Salinas 47 57 37 59 / 70 50 0 0 Carmel Valley 47 59 39 64 / 80 50 0 0 Hollister 44 56 34 58 / 70 50 0 0 $$ CAZ516-172000- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening... becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION King City 41 59 33 62 / 50 50 0 0 $$ CAZ517-172000- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ518-172000- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 42 57 34 61 / 60 60 0 0 $$