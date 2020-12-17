CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

CAZ505-172000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 55 40 57 / 100 10 0 0

CAZ506-172000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 59 30 63 / 100 10 0 0

San Rafael 49 61 41 62 / 100 10 0 0

Napa 45 57 39 59 / 100 20 0 0

CAZ507-172000-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 54 44 57 / 100 20 0 0

CAZ006-172000-

San Francisco-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 59 44 59 / 100 20 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 58 44 58 / 100 20 0 0

CAZ509-172000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ508-172000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 59 44 59 / 100 20 0 0

Oakland 50 60 41 59 / 100 20 0 0

Fremont 48 56 39 57 / 90 30 0 0

Redwood City 50 59 41 60 / 90 20 0 0

Mountain View 47 57 39 57 / 90 30 0 0

CAZ510-172000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 60 38 59 / 100 20 0 0

Livermore 46 57 36 58 / 90 30 0 0

CAZ513-172000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 58 39 59 / 90 30 0 0

Morgan Hill 45 58 36 61 / 80 50 0 0

CAZ529-172000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 58 38 60 / 90 40 0 0

CAZ512-172000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ511-172000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ530-172000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 58 41 60 / 80 40 0 0

Big Sur 48 58 44 62 / 70 50 0 0

CAZ528-172000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog late in the evening. Rain likely

late in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 47 57 37 59 / 70 50 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 59 39 64 / 80 50 0 0

Hollister 44 56 34 58 / 70 50 0 0

CAZ516-172000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 59 33 62 / 50 50 0 0

CAZ517-172000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Rain

likely in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-172000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 57 34 61 / 60 60 0 0

