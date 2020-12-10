CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

_____

559 FPUS56 KMTR 101101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-110200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 57 41 54 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ506-110200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 67 32 59 / 0 0 0 40

San Rafael 42 64 43 60 / 0 0 0 20

Napa 39 64 38 56 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ507-110200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 65 43 55 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ006-110200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 60 46 58 / 0 0 0 20

Ocean Beach 45 59 47 57 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ509-110200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-110200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 45 61 45 58 / 0 0 0 20

Oakland 42 62 44 58 / 0 0 0 20

Fremont 41 61 40 55 / 0 0 0 10

Redwood City 43 63 42 59 / 0 0 0 10

Mountain View 40 61 40 56 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ510-110200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 37 66 39 59 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 39 65 39 58 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ513-110200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 42 63 38 58 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 39 66 37 59 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-110200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 62 38 58 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ512-110200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ511-110200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ530-110200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 59 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 46 65 46 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-110200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 61 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 66 44 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 38 63 36 56 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-110200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 35 67 33 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-110200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Dec 10 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 67 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather