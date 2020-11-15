CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020
111 FPUS56 KMTR 151101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
CAZ505-160200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM PST MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 41 61 48 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-160200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to
40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
30s to 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 31 66 38 74 / 10 10 0 0
San Rafael 44 70 48 73 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 40 66 44 68 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-160200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 43 63 47 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-160200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM PST MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 66 50 69 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 45 63 49 67 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-160200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM PST MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the 40s.
CAZ508-160200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 46 67 50 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 45 67 48 71 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 43 66 46 71 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 45 68 49 73 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 42 66 46 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-160200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph...becoming
south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 41 71 45 71 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 40 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-160200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 43 68 48 74 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 40 72 43 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-160200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM PST MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming
west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming north around
5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning...
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 42 69 46 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-160200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
near 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ511-160200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper
40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ530-160200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 PM PST MONDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 44 67 47 74 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 47 72 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-160200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 40 68 45 74 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 44 72 48 79 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 38 70 43 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-160200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 36 72 38 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-160200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to 60s.
CAZ518-160200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 37 73 40 79 / 0 0 0 0
