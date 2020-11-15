CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

CAZ505-160200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 61 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-160200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 31 66 38 74 / 10 10 0 0

San Rafael 44 70 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 40 66 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-160200-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 63 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-160200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 66 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 63 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-160200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

CAZ508-160200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 46 67 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 45 67 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 43 66 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 45 68 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 42 66 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-160200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 71 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 40 70 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-160200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 68 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 72 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-160200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning...

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 69 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-160200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

near 50. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ511-160200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-160200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 67 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 72 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-160200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 40 68 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 72 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 38 70 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-160200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 36 72 38 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-160200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to 60s.

CAZ518-160200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 73 40 79 / 0 0 0 0

