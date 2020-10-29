CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

_____

671 FPUS56 KMTR 291001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-300100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 71 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-300100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 81 37 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 81 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 46 77 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-300100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 76 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-300100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 73 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 68 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-300100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-300100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 75 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 50 76 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 47 76 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 78 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 74 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-300100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 42 81 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 41 81 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-300100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 79 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 42 84 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-300100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 76 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-300100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light winds...becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-300100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-300100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 73 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 54 75 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-300100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 75 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 81 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 40 80 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-300100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 81 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-300100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-300100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 84 43 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

