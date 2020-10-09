CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

390 FPUS56 KMTR 091001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 65 57 63 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 72 53 71 / 0 0 10 10

San Rafael 54 73 59 74 / 0 10 10 10

Napa 53 69 54 71 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 71 57 72 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 66 59 65 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 56 62 57 62 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

around 70. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 68 59 69 / 0 10 10 10

Oakland 57 68 59 68 / 10 10 10 10

Fremont 57 69 60 68 / 0 10 10 10

Redwood City 57 72 60 72 / 0 10 10 10

Mountain View 56 69 59 71 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 74 59 74 / 0 0 0 10

Livermore 55 73 57 73 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 71 59 71 / 0 10 10 10

Morgan Hill 54 74 53 75 / 0 10 10 10

$$

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 66 55 71 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 67 58 68 / 10 10 10 10

Big Sur 53 67 54 69 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 66 56 69 / 10 10 10 10

Carmel Valley 50 71 53 73 / 10 10 10 10

Hollister 52 70 54 72 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 90. Lows

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 73 52 77 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 48 76 50 75 / 0 10 10 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather