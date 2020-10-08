CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 52 61 54 64 / 0 0 10 10
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 46 72 46 75 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 74 57 74 / 0 0 10 10
Napa 52 68 52 71 / 0 0 0 0
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 54 71 53 72 / 0 0 0 0
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 62 57 66 / 0 0 10 10
Ocean Beach 53 61 55 62 / 0 0 10 10
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 69 57 69 / 0 0 10 10
Oakland 54 66 58 69 / 0 0 10 10
Fremont 56 66 57 69 / 0 0 0 10
Redwood City 56 71 57 72 / 0 0 0 10
Mountain View 55 67 56 69 / 0 0 0 10
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 74 55 76 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 53 73 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 71 57 72 / 0 0 0 10
Morgan Hill 53 75 52 76 / 0 0 0 10
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 66 52 67 / 0 0 0 10
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 64 56 68 / 0 0 0 10
Big Sur 53 69 51 66 / 0 0 0 10
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 53 62 54 66 / 0 0 0 10
Carmel Valley 50 71 50 73 / 0 0 0 10
Hollister 50 66 52 71 / 0 0 0 10
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 48 74 47 75 / 0 0 0 10
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 48 79 44 78 / 0 0 0 10
