CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

_____

539 FPUS56 KMTR 051001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

CAZ505-060100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze

and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-060100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s to 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A

slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the

60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A

chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 87 47 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 87 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-060100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s

to upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 87 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-060100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 67 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 59 52 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-060100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-060100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 75 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 76 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 80 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 80 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-060100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 92 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-060100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 82 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 93 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-060100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming south 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 77 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-060100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ511-060100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ530-060100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 67 57 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 66 83 62 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-060100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in

the mid 80s Hollister Valley. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 76 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 61 89 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-060100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Light winds...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 91 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-060100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-060100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 95 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

