CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

_____

345 FPUS56 KMTR 161001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 59 78 61 82 / 30 30 20 20

$$

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs mid 80s to 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s

to 103. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 61 100 71 103 / 30 30 20 20

San Rafael 64 97 74 99 / 30 20 20 20

Napa 65 97 70 97 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ507-170100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs upper 80s to 103.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to

104. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 72 101 82 101 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 80 63 82 / 30 20 20 20

Ocean Beach 60 73 60 75 / 30 20 20 20

$$

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

near 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

mid 70s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 65 88 66 89 / 30 20 20 20

Oakland 65 87 68 89 / 30 20 20 20

Fremont 69 91 70 93 / 30 20 20 20

Redwood City 66 93 75 94 / 30 20 20 20

Mountain View 67 89 71 89 / 30 20 20 20

$$

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

around 103. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 106. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 70 104 80 108 / 20 20 20 20

Livermore 70 102 73 105 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

94 to 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 95 to 105.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 93 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 69 94 70 95 / 30 20 20 20

Morgan Hill 66 105 71 105 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

near 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs near 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 63 93 65 92 / 30 20 20 20

$$

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the 60s to 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to upper 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs mid 80s to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-170100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 94 to 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

93 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 95 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 80. Highs

in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs near 90.

$$

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 65 84 65 83 / 30 20 20 20

Big Sur 66 93 76 95 / 30 20 20 10

$$

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s Salinas Valley and around

100 Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s Salinas Valley and in the upper 90s

Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

mid 70s. Highs around 80 Salinas Valley and in the mid 90s

Hollister Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 64 85 66 86 / 30 20 20 10

Carmel Valley 66 97 68 96 / 30 20 20 10

Hollister 66 100 74 98 / 20 20 20 10

$$

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 99 to 108.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

99 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 100 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 98 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs 94 to 106.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 105. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 62 99 80 99 / 20 20 20 10

$$

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs upper 80s to 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

upper 80s to 103. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun Aug 16 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 92 to 107.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

92 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s to 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 94 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to

lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 68 106 75 105 / 20 20 20 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather