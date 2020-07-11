CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
471 FPUS56 KMTR 111001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-120100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 70 51 72 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-120100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 94 50 96 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 87 55 88 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 54 87 54 89 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-120100-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 62 95 64 96 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-120100-
San Francisco-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 68 54 70 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 63 52 65 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-120100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
CAZ508-120100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 73 55 76 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 55 76 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 82 57 83 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 56 85 56 85 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 55 81 56 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-120100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 100 58 99 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 57 97 58 96 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-120100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 88 56 89 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 98 57 98 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-120100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 78 53 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-120100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light
winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...
becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the 50s.
CAZ511-120100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ530-120100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 70 54 71 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 59 81 60 89 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-120100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in
the upper 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the
upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 72 54 73 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 55 85 56 84 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 55 89 56 88 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-120100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 106. Light winds...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 57 93 59 95 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-120100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
CAZ518-120100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Southeast winds up to
5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northeast winds up to
5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 56 101 61 102 / 0 0 0 0
