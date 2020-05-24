CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020

_____

549 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 72 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 92 54 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 48 85 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 89 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 89 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 73 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 69 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 76 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 53 79 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 49 85 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 86 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 84 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 91 59 100 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 47 90 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 87 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 90 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 81 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-250100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 73 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 78 63 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 78 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 82 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 47 85 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 91 55 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Sun May 24 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to

103. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs mid 80s to

100. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 38 91 57 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather