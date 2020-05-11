CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

567 FPUS56 KMTR 111001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-120100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 59 50 59 / 40 90 50 50

CAZ506-120100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 46 66 49 67 / 40 90 60 60

San Rafael 50 66 53 66 / 20 70 40 40

Napa 47 67 52 65 / 10 60 50 50

CAZ507-120100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 47 65 52 63 / 10 70 60 60

CAZ006-120100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Breezy. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 66 55 62 / 10 60 40 40

Ocean Beach 51 64 53 61 / 10 60 30 30

CAZ509-120100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-120100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 51 66 55 64 / 10 50 30 30

Oakland 51 69 55 66 / 10 50 30 30

Fremont 51 73 55 67 / 0 30 30 20

Redwood City 51 72 55 68 / 0 40 30 30

Mountain View 51 73 55 68 / 0 40 40 30

CAZ510-120100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 49 75 55 70 / 0 40 40 40

Livermore 48 74 53 68 / 0 30 30 30

CAZ513-120100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 74 54 70 / 0 40 40 20

Morgan Hill 47 74 52 70 / 0 40 40 30

CAZ529-120100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 65 51 65 / 0 50 50 30

CAZ512-120100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ511-120100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

near 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ530-120100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 71 53 65 / 0 50 50 20

Big Sur 47 67 50 66 / 0 50 50 20

CAZ528-120100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 72 53 66 / 0 40 40 20

Carmel Valley 45 75 49 67 / 0 40 40 20

Hollister 46 73 52 68 / 0 30 30 20

CAZ516-120100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 79 52 71 / 0 20 20 10

CAZ517-120100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

CAZ518-120100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Mon May 11 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 45 79 50 70 / 0 20 20 20

