CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
_____
222 FPUS56 KMTR 131001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-140100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 59 44 53 / 0 0 60 90
$$
CAZ506-140100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s
to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 40 68 39 56 / 0 0 40 80
San Rafael 46 62 46 57 / 0 0 50 80
Napa 44 64 43 53 / 0 0 40 70
$$
CAZ507-140100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows near 40. Highs in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 48 67 43 52 / 0 0 40 70
$$
CAZ006-140100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper
40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 62 48 55 / 0 0 60 80
Ocean Beach 48 61 48 56 / 0 0 60 80
$$
CAZ509-140100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 30 to 45 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ508-140100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 48 62 48 57 / 0 0 50 80
Oakland 48 64 48 57 / 0 0 50 70
Fremont 46 67 47 57 / 0 0 50 60
Redwood City 47 66 47 58 / 0 0 50 70
Mountain View 46 67 47 58 / 0 0 50 70
$$
CAZ510-140100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 45 69 45 57 / 0 0 60 70
Livermore 45 69 45 57 / 0 0 50 70
$$
CAZ513-140100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 45 67 45 60 / 0 0 40 60
Morgan Hill 44 65 43 60 / 0 0 30 50
$$
CAZ529-140100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming southwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 45 59 44 57 / 0 0 40 60
$$
CAZ512-140100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s
to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south
20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows near 40. Highs in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of snow showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ511-140100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ530-140100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 46 65 46 60 / 10 10 40 60
Big Sur 45 59 45 58 / 0 10 20 50
$$
CAZ528-140100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 45 67 46 61 / 0 0 30 50
Carmel Valley 43 69 42 62 / 0 10 30 50
Hollister 43 64 44 59 / 0 0 30 50
$$
CAZ516-140100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy fog. Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 67 45 61 / 0 0 10 30
$$
CAZ517-140100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s to 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the evening, then showers and snow showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers with snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Lows in the 30s
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers and showers likely. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
$$
CAZ518-140100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow
showers in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower
40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 42 68 43 60 / 0 0 20 40
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather