CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020

_____

484 FPUS56 KMTR 021101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

CAZ505-030200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 66 44 66 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-030200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 74 43 77 / 10 0 0 0

San Rafael 42 71 49 72 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 38 70 48 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-030200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 67 52 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-030200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 69 50 67 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 67 50 65 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-030200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-030200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 67 49 67 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 43 71 49 71 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 41 68 45 72 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 43 69 48 71 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 41 69 46 72 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-030200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 71 45 74 / 10 0 0 0

Livermore 38 67 44 72 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-030200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 69 44 74 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 37 69 41 74 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-030200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 67 42 69 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-030200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

$$

CAZ511-030200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

$$

CAZ530-030200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming east up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 39 64 44 67 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 41 65 45 68 / 20 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-030200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 66 41 70 / 20 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 34 65 40 71 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 34 66 40 71 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-030200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 67 38 74 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-030200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-030200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 65 37 74 / 30 0 0 0

$$

_____

