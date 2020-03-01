CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020

_____

858 FPUS56 KMTR 011101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

CAZ505-020200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 58 42 65 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-020200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 35 63 39 75 / 10 10 0 0

San Rafael 42 61 45 71 / 10 10 0 0

Napa 38 59 44 70 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ507-020200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 41 56 45 68 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-020200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 59 48 68 / 0 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 60 48 67 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-020200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-020200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 59 47 67 / 0 10 0 0

Oakland 43 60 46 70 / 0 10 0 0

Fremont 41 58 43 69 / 0 10 0 0

Redwood City 43 59 45 70 / 0 10 0 0

Mountain View 41 58 43 69 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ510-020200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 60 43 71 / 10 10 0 0

Livermore 38 57 40 68 / 0 10 0 0

$$

CAZ513-020200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 59 40 70 / 0 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 38 58 39 69 / 0 20 0 0

$$

CAZ529-020200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 58 40 67 / 0 20 0 0

$$

CAZ512-020200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ511-020200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ530-020200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 43 57 40 64 / 10 30 10 0

Big Sur 41 56 40 65 / 10 30 10 0

$$

CAZ528-020200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 57 38 65 / 10 30 0 0

Carmel Valley 37 56 35 65 / 10 30 10 0

Hollister 38 56 35 66 / 10 30 10 0

$$

CAZ516-020200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of frost

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 56 34 67 / 10 30 20 0

$$

CAZ517-020200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-020200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 55 33 65 / 10 40 10 0

$$

