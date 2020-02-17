CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
346 FPUS56 KMTR 171101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
CAZ505-180200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast up
to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 42 65 42 61 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-180200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 39 72 38 68 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 45 68 45 64 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 43 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-180200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 45 68 44 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-180200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 48 65 47 62 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 48 65 48 62 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-180200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
CAZ508-180200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 65 46 63 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 47 68 45 64 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 44 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 45 68 44 66 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 44 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-180200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 43 70 41 66 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 42 68 40 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-180200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 42 70 41 68 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 42 70 41 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-180200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. A slight chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 42 66 42 65 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-180200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ511-180200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ530-180200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 43 65 43 64 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 46 67 45 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-180200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 42 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 41 68 40 68 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 42 68 40 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-180200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming
northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 42 71 40 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-180200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 50s to 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-180200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 41 70 39 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
