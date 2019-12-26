CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

_____

206 FPUS56 KMTR 261101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

CAZ505-270200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 55 38 55 / 60 0 0 0

CAZ506-270200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 59 33 59 / 60 0 0 0

San Rafael 41 57 39 56 / 80 0 0 0

Napa 37 55 34 55 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ507-270200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 53 37 54 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ006-270200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 43 55 41 54 / 80 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 44 55 42 55 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ509-270200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-270200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 55 41 54 / 80 0 0 0

Oakland 42 56 40 55 / 70 0 0 0

Fremont 40 55 37 55 / 70 0 0 0

Redwood City 41 56 40 56 / 80 0 0 0

Mountain View 40 56 37 56 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ510-270200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 55 35 54 / 60 0 0 0

Livermore 37 55 34 55 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ513-270200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 57 36 57 / 70 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 39 57 34 57 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ529-270200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 56 37 56 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ512-270200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ511-270200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 50. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

CAZ530-270200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 57 40 57 / 90 0 0 0

Big Sur 42 57 42 57 / 100 10 0 0

CAZ528-270200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 57 38 56 / 80 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 39 57 37 58 / 90 0 0 0

Hollister 40 56 35 56 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ516-270200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of frost and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog and frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog and frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 57 34 57 / 90 20 0 0

CAZ517-270200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows

in the 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s.

CAZ518-270200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s

to upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 56 34 56 / 80 10 0 0

