CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

_____

149 FPUS56 KMTR 101101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

CAZ505-110200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 55 48 57 / 0 50 70 20

$$

CAZ506-110200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 38 54 46 56 / 0 50 70 20

San Rafael 45 53 49 55 / 0 40 60 20

Napa 42 55 47 56 / 0 40 60 20

$$

CAZ507-110200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 52 48 53 / 0 40 70 10

$$

CAZ006-110200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 56 51 59 / 0 20 50 20

Ocean Beach 47 56 51 59 / 0 30 50 20

$$

CAZ509-110200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-110200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 57 50 59 / 0 10 40 20

Oakland 47 58 50 60 / 0 0 40 20

Fremont 45 58 47 60 / 0 0 20 20

Redwood City 46 59 49 61 / 0 0 30 20

Mountain View 44 58 48 60 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ510-110200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 58 47 59 / 0 0 40 20

Livermore 42 57 45 60 / 0 0 30 20

$$

CAZ513-110200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 60 48 61 / 0 0 20 20

Morgan Hill 42 60 45 62 / 0 0 20 10

$$

CAZ529-110200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 59 46 63 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ512-110200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light winds...becoming west up to 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds...becoming

south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to

5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ511-110200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ530-110200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 59 48 63 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 47 61 47 63 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-110200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. East winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 58 46 62 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 42 62 42 65 / 20 0 10 10

Hollister 42 60 45 62 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ516-110200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 42 60 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-110200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-110200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 40 63 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

