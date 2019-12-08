CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

721 FPUS56 KMTR 081101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

CAZ505-090200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 58 45 57 / 100 40 0 0

$$

CAZ506-090200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight

chance of rain. Highs near 60. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 61 38 62 / 100 40 0 0

San Rafael 51 61 45 60 / 100 40 0 0

Napa 49 59 42 58 / 100 40 0 0

$$

CAZ507-090200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 56 44 57 / 100 40 0 0

$$

CAZ006-090200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 59 47 57 / 100 60 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 58 48 57 / 100 50 0 0

$$

CAZ509-090200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ508-090200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 59 47 59 / 100 60 0 0

Oakland 52 59 47 59 / 100 60 0 0

Fremont 51 59 45 58 / 100 60 0 0

Redwood City 52 60 47 59 / 100 70 0 0

Mountain View 50 59 45 59 / 100 40 0 0

$$

CAZ510-090200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 50 61 44 60 / 100 30 0 0

Livermore 49 59 42 59 / 90 20 0 0

$$

CAZ513-090200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 49 60 43 60 / 90 30 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 60 42 61 / 100 50 10 0

$$

CAZ529-090200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 59 42 60 / 100 40 0 0

$$

CAZ512-090200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ511-090200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ530-090200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 59 45 59 / 100 70 0 0

Big Sur 50 60 47 61 / 100 90 0 0

$$

CAZ528-090200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 50 59 45 59 / 100 80 0 0

Carmel Valley 47 61 42 62 / 100 60 0 0

Hollister 49 59 42 60 / 100 80 0 0

$$

CAZ516-090200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 61 43 62 / 100 70 0 0

$$

CAZ517-090200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-090200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 60 42 62 / 90 80 0 0

$$

