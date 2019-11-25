CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019
299 FPUS56 KMTR 251101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
CAZ505-260200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of
sprinkles. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 60 40 54 / 0 0 0 100
$$
CAZ506-260200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Areas of frost in the morning. A
chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the 30s to 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. A chance of
sprinkles. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. A chance of sprinkles. Highs
in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. A chance of sprinkles.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 34 66 30 57 / 0 0 0 100
San Rafael 44 64 41 59 / 0 0 0 90
Napa 39 62 36 54 / 0 0 0 90
$$
CAZ507-260200-
North Bay Mountains-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A chance of
rain. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph...
becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a
slight chance of snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles.
Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 60 39 53 / 0 0 0 100
$$
CAZ006-260200-
San Francisco-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 61 45 56 / 0 0 0 90
Ocean Beach 47 59 44 54 / 0 0 0 90
$$
CAZ509-260200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows near 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ508-260200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 46 62 44 57 / 0 0 0 90
Oakland 45 62 43 56 / 0 0 0 90
Fremont 42 60 39 54 / 0 0 0 90
Redwood City 45 62 42 57 / 0 0 0 90
Mountain View 42 61 40 56 / 0 0 0 90
$$
CAZ510-260200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. A chance of
sprinkles. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. A chance of
sprinkles and flurries. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 41 65 38 58 / 0 0 0 90
Livermore 39 64 35 56 / 0 0 0 80
$$
CAZ513-260200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Patchy frost in the morning.
Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 40 63 37 58 / 0 0 0 90
Morgan Hill 39 64 35 59 / 0 0 0 80
$$
CAZ529-260200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. A chance of sprinkles and
flurries. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 40 63 37 58 / 0 0 0 90
$$
CAZ512-260200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows near 40. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ511-260200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 30 to
45 mph...becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level 2200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow in the evening. Showers. Snow
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph...becoming
southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Lows in the mid
20s to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles and flurries.
Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
40s.
$$
CAZ530-260200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 43 60 40 56 / 10 0 0 60
Big Sur 48 65 43 61 / 0 0 0 70
$$
CAZ528-260200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Patchy frost in the morning.
Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 41 61 37 56 / 0 0 0 70
Carmel Valley 40 64 35 59 / 0 0 0 70
Hollister 38 63 33 57 / 0 0 0 70
$$
CAZ516-260200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Widespread frost in the morning. A chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. A slight chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. A chance of
sprinkles. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost and patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 37 66 31 61 / 0 0 0 50
$$
CAZ517-260200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to northwest 35 to
45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning. Breezy. Rain and snow likely in
the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to
upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow likely in the evening. Showers.
Snow showers after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest winds 35 to
45 mph...becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely with possible snow showers
and thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s
to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with possible showers and
thunderstorms. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of rain, thunderstorms and snow.
Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the 20s to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-260200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
301 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds
35 to 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds
35 to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Snow level
2200 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers, snow showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. A chance of sprinkles and
flurries. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. A chance of
sprinkles and flurries. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and a
slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the 40s to 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 37 66 33 61 / 0 0 0 50
$$
