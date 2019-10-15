CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
CAZ505-160100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light winds...becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 44 63 46 63 / 0 0 0 20
$$
CAZ506-160100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 38 77 39 74 / 0 0 0 20
San Rafael 47 73 49 71 / 10 0 0 20
Napa 43 74 45 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-160100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 50 77 50 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-160100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 50 63 52 64 / 10 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 49 60 51 62 / 10 0 0 10
$$
CAZ509-160100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near
50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
CAZ508-160100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 49 66 51 65 / 0 0 0 10
Oakland 49 67 51 67 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 47 72 49 68 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 48 71 50 70 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 46 71 48 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-160100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 47 78 49 74 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 45 79 48 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-160100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light
winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 44 74 46 72 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 43 82 46 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-160100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 44 74 46 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-160100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the morning...becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-160100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ530-160100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 65 50 67 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 49 74 54 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-160100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
around 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 43 69 47 69 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 43 78 47 74 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 42 81 46 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-160100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 41 83 46 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-160100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ518-160100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 41 84 45 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
