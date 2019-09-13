CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

_____

727 FPUS56 KMTR 131001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 82 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-140100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 98 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 58 95 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 96 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-140100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 64 96 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-140100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 86 58 72 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 56 80 57 67 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-140100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-140100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 91 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 59 92 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 60 92 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 96 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 94 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-140100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 103 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 58 103 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-140100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 95 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 102 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-140100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 95 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-140100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light

winds...becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-140100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs near 80.

$$

CAZ530-140100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 84 61 77 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 57 90 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-140100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 91 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 97 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 100 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 101 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-140100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Sep 13 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 104 59 103 / 0 0 0 0

$$

