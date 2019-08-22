CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019

503 FPUS56 KMTR 221001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

CAZ505-230100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 74 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-230100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 92 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 87 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 87 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-230100-

North Bay Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 93 66 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-230100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 72 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 56 69 56 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-230100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-230100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 79 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 79 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 84 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 85 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 82 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-230100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 94 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 91 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-230100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 87 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 91 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-230100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 77 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-230100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ511-230100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ530-230100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 57 72 58 73 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 55 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-230100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 73 57 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 80 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

94 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 102. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 89 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-230100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Thu Aug 22 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 97 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

