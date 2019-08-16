CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

620 FPUS56 KMTR 161001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

CAZ505-170100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 57 77 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-170100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 57 96 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 60 90 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 60 91 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-170100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 70 98 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-170100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 74 57 68 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 57 69 56 64 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-170100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-170100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 81 59 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 61 82 59 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 62 88 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 62 89 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 61 86 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-170100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 65 99 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 63 98 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-170100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 62 93 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 60 96 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-170100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 79 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-170100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ511-170100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-170100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 75 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 56 80 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-170100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 76 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 83 54 76 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 58 88 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-170100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 93 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-170100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-170100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 103 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

