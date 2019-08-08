CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

_____

344 FPUS56 KMTR 080401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-081900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 65 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-081900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 83 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 54 76 55 76 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ507-081900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 83 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-081900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s

to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 63 56 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 61 55 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-081900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ508-081900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 70 58 73 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 69 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 73 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 76 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 73 58 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-081900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 83 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 80 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-081900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 56 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 85 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-081900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-081900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ511-081900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ530-081900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 66 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 75 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-081900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 66 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 73 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 75 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-081900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 100. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-081900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-081900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 91 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather