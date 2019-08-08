CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
344 FPUS56 KMTR 080401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-081900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 65 53 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-081900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 83 50 80 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 10
Napa 54 76 55 76 / 10 10 0 0
CAZ507-081900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 58 83 59 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-081900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s
to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 63 56 65 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 54 61 55 63 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-081900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
CAZ508-081900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 70 58 73 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 69 58 71 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 73 58 74 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 76 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 73 58 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ510-081900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 83 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 55 80 56 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ513-081900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 56 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 54 85 54 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-081900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 53 73 53 73 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ512-081900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
CAZ511-081900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ530-081900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 56 66 56 69 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 52 75 53 76 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-081900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
60s to upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 66 55 69 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 73 51 76 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 52 75 52 78 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-081900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs upper 80s to 100. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 81 53 81 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-081900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
CAZ518-081900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper
60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 51 91 50 89 / 0 0 0 0
