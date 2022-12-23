CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

260 FPUS56 KSGX 231043

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

CAZ552-232215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

63 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming north 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 76 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

CAZ554-232215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 65.

CAZ043-232215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66 near the coast to

69 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

76 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

east 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 inland. Areas of winds

east to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 near

the coast to 68 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows 47 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

62 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to 64.

CAZ050-232215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 in the western

valleys to 74 to 79 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 79 in the western valleys to

72 to 77 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 64 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills.

CAZ048-232215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Light winds becoming west

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 44 in wind sheltered areas to

42 to 52 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 79. Areas of winds north

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 43 in wind sheltered

areas to 43 to 53 in warmer locations. Areas of winds east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 81. Areas of winds east 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 63.

CAZ057-232215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds north to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 53 to 60.

CAZ055-232215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 59 above

6000 feet to 55 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 34 to

44 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to

35 to 45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 60 to 70 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64 above 6000 feet to 61 to

70 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Windy. Lows 32 to

42. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly

in the morning. Patchy fog. Breezy. Highs 42 to 50 above

6000 feet to 48 to 55 below 6000 feet. Snow level above

8000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 45 to 52 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 7000 feet...becoming above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ056-232215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds

east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. Snow

level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 33 to

43. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs 49 to 56. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs 47 to 54. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming above

8000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ058-232215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds north

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 55.

CAZ060-232215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds north to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds north

10 mph becoming west to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds north to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds northeast to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

CAZ065-232215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds southeast

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 through the pass to 49 to

56 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Areas of winds

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 through the pass to

52 to 59 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Areas of winds

southeast 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70 through the pass to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

62 through the pass to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 62 through the pass to 66 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-232215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Areas of winds

southeast to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 69.

CAZ062-232215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

243 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

west to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 71.

