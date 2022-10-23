CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

877 FPUS56 KSGX 231031

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

CAZ552-232130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches to

the lower 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s at the beaches

to the lower 70s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-232130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ043-232130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Areas of

winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s near the coast to 70 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ050-232130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s in the western valleys to the lower 60s

near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s in the western valleys to

the upper 60s near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Areas of winds

north 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to the upper 60s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the western

valleys to 70 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ048-232130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ057-232130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ055-232130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to the mid 50s below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s above

6000 feet to the upper 30s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s above 6000 feet to

60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s above 6000 feet to the

lower 60s below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet

to the upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s above 6000 feet to

the upper 50s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to

60 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s above 6000 feet to the lower 60s below

6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-232130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ058-232130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

60 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ060-232130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ065-232130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 70 through the pass to the mid 70s this northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 through the pass to the

mid 50s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s through the pass to the

mid 70s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ061-232130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ062-232130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

331 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of

winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Moede

